LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs is being treated for injuries he sustained during a minor car accident in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A spokeswoman for the 42-year-old rapper-producer says he hurt his neck, ribs and collarbone in the crash Wednesday on Sunset Boulevard near the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Combs was a passenger in a Cadillac Escalade when a Lexus sedan made a left turn and collided with it. A police lieutenant said Combs complained of pain but he was not taken to a hospital at the time.

Publicist Keesha Johnson said Thursday that doctors are now treating Combs, and he is grateful for the outpouring of fan support following the accident.