Was Kim Zolciak-Biermann's removal from "Dancing With The Stars" an act of retaliation a year in the making?

Page Six is reporting that Kim was "blindsided" from ABC's decision to cut her from the show, just a few days after she suffered a "mini stroke." But, the decision to do so, may have more to do with bad blood than a medical condition.

The report quotes an insider who said Kim was supposed to be on the show last fall, but she abruptly bailed on the show about two days before casting news was to be announced. Network officials were forced to scramble to replace her, which they eventually did.

The decision was handed down to Kim live via Skype when host Tom Bergeron said that, according to show rules, she would not be allowed to return.

"I can dance, I just can't fly and if I lived in Vegas or if I even lived 12 hours away I would be there tonight," she said in the video with Tom.

The source insinuated that Monday's ambush was perhaps "payback" for ditching "DWTS" last fall.

After being released from the hospital, Kim had been cleared to dance, but she had not been cleared to fly in time to make the Sept. 28 show. She had practiced with her partner, Tony Dovolani, and had hoped that the show would judge her on her practice, as it has done with other contestants in similar situations in past seasons.

According to TMZ, Kim was not given a heads up that she would be cut and she was totally caught off guard from the decision.

Kim, meanwhile, has been using her Twitter to constantly retweet fans who are begging ABC to let her return. She claims she even asked to have her daughter Brielle fill in for her for a week until she was cleared to fly.

In posting a video of her practice session to both Twitter and Instagram, she wrote, "I practiced for hours Saturday I was so excited to be there tonight! I just needed a few more days and then I'm cleared to fly! #ImReallySad #ImStrong."

