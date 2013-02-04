Erin Boheme, "What A Life" (Heads Up)

Erin Boheme dropped off the radar after making an impressive debut as a traditional jazz singer at age 18. Seven years later, she's released "What A Life," the first album by another singer Michael Buble has produced.

A more mature Boheme has transformed herself into a pop singer-songwriter on "What A Life," performing tunes reflecting her own experience of falling in and out of love.

Boheme uses her jazz technique to accent her girlish yet seductive vocals on the relaxedly swinging "He Isn't You" and the Motown-soulful "One More Try." Although some tracks are overproduced, Boheme's voice is an expressive instrument that needs only minimal backing as exemplified by the Henry Mancini-inspired title track.

Among the handful of covers, Boheme adds a feminine perspective on unreciprocated love to Coldplay's "In My Place" and turns the Gretchen Wilson country hit "I'd Love To Be Your Last" into a romantic duet with jazz singer Spencer Day.