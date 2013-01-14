Dawn Richard, "Goldenheart" (Altavoz Distribution)

As a member of Diddy-Dirty Money and Danity Kane, Dawn Richard was impressive. As a solo artist, she's extraordinary.

Her solo debut, "Goldenheart," is an R&B field day of progressive, electronic and smooth sounds that play like one amazing musical adventure. Her unique voice — which echoes Brandy — glides over each song like magic as she sings about heartache and breaking through in the music industry (check out "Return of a Queen.") And Richard, who co-wrote the 16-track independent release, doesn't skip a beat.

"Pretty Wicked Things" is spooky and eerie — in a good way. "Northern Lights" is addictive, while "Tug of War" and "Frequency" are certified Quiet Storm anthems.

"Goldenheart" isn't just golden, it's grand.

