Kris Kristofferson, "Feeling Mortal" (KK)

As the title "Feeling Mortal" implies, singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson confronts the consequences of aging in this album of stripped-to-the-bone acoustic songs. At 76, Kristofferson has grown into his ragged rasp of a voice, which fits with lyrics that deal with being "here today and gone tomorrow," as he sings in the title cut.

Typical of his past work, Kristofferson's new tunes delineate his feelings in descriptive verse that is unflinchingly honest and ultimately full of wonder. Compassionate toward others and uncompromising about himself, Kristofferson offers heartfelt observations about love, family, morality and "the right to be righteously wrong," as stated in the stubbornly independent "You Don't Tell Me What To Do."

Throughout, he reminds us of how powerful a plainspoken song can be. He may feel mortal, but he knows a good song can last forever.