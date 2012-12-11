UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- Latin superstar Ricky Martin is telling a U.N. conference on homophobia that he wishes he could come out again so he could tell people struggling with their identities that "it's just beautiful -- you find love."

Martin said Tuesday that "for many years, I loved on fear ... because I was hating myself because I grew up listening to a very crooked concept: 'You're gay. You belong in hell.'"

Martin, who is currently starring on Broadway in "Evita," said it was amazing to be at the U.N. surrounded by people "fighting for one cause -- equality and love and social justice."

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon got a standing ovation after saying that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people -- the LGBTs -- "are entitled to the same rights as everyone else.

