MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven concerts. Seven cities. Seven days.

Rihanna has begun her "777" tour in Mexico City with an exclusive party for about 2,000 fans.

Dressed in black shorts, a small black top and a black boxing robe, Rihanna was welcomed on the stage of the El Plaza Condesa concert hall with an ovation despite being two hours late. She thanked fans for their patience.

The Wednesday night concert was a taste of what's to come in her "Diamonds World Tour" scheduled for the first half of 2013.

Rihanna arrived in Mexico City on a Boeing 777, which will take her to Toronto, Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, London and finally New York, where she will complete the grueling tour.