Rihanna has beaten Bob Marley to the top of Facebook.com's most liked list in 2011.

The "Umbrella" singer was the most sought after celebrity on the social networking site, while "We Found Love," her collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris, was the most listened to song on the website.

Marley was second on the most-liked list and Avril Lavigne has come in third.

Also making the top 10: David Guetta, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Green Day and the Black Eyed Peas.