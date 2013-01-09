Billboard -- Rihanna 's film debut in the 2012 action/sci-fi/military/board game boat film "Battleship" has been singled out as one of the worst of the year by the 33rd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies. The yearly salute to the worst films and screen performances has nominated the Barbadian pop superstar in the Worst Supporting Actress category, for her "Battleship" role as crew mate Cora Raikes.

Rihanna will "compete" against her "Battleship" co-star Brooklyn Decker, Jessica Biel ("Playing For Keeps"/"Total Recall"), Ashley Greene ("The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II") and Jennifer Lopez, who scored a nod for the wacky pregnancy comedy "What To Expect When You're Expecting." Also nominated for a Razzie: Vanilla Ice, who popped up in the Adam Sandler-Andy Samberg comedy "That's My Boy" and is up for a Worst Supporting Actor award. It's worth noting that, 21 years ago, the rapper earned the Golden Raspberry for "Worst New Star" for his 1991 film debut, "Cool As Ice." Click here for a full list of Razzie nominations, which are led this year by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II," earning a staggering 11 nominations in only 10 categories. The Golden Raspberries "winners" will be presented on Feb. 23, one day before the Academy Awards.

