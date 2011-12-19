It's hard to keep up with Rihanna's ever-changing hair color and wardrobe, but one thing that will be sticking around for at least the next 10 days is her manicure.

While in Milan last week, the chart-topping singer got her nails done by CND VIP manicurist for Milan's Ladybird House Flavia Pitton, who used CND Retention+ Liquid and CND Retention+ Powder to build up a strong base on her nails, then topped it off with CND Shellac in Black Pool -- a creamy, jet-black shade.

"I love the easy application and the 'just like polish' appeal that make CND Shellac'd nails always so chic, even when you go for a trendy design," Pitton tells Us Weekly.

When the formula debuted in 2010, the 23-year-old star quickly traded her nail polish for the popular in-salon service, which is a four-step process that cures under a UV lamp and last up to two weeks.

"Rihanna was one of the very first celebrity fans of CND Shellac! She even wore CND Wildfire Shellac in the music video for Eminem's "I Love The Way You Lie," a rep for CND adds.

