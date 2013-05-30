Before she was a global superstar, Rita Ora was just like any other teen -- except that her bleach-blonde phase came after her adolescence. The British pop star shared a snapshot of herself in her younger years on Tuesday, May 28, revealing what she looked like as a fresh-faced, pre-fame youngster.

"HA…little Rita," she captioned the shot, which showed the "Radioactive" singer with tousled brown locks and barely any makeup, a far cry from the singer's trademark red pout and light locks.

A style maverick, Ora, 22, attempted to recreate Gwen Stefani's iconic multiple buns hairstyle earlier this year.

":) just for #japan thanks gwen #originalstarter," she tweeted in March after touching down in Japan.

The petite singer has most recently been linked to Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The musical pair -- Harris produced Rihanna's "We Found Love" -- made their first public appearance together at a Daft Punk listening party in London, and have been spotted out on the town ever since.

Ora previously dated Rob Kardashian for about a year, but the pair had a messy, highly publicized breakup in December 2012. The 26-year-old reality star blasted his ex on Twitter, claiming that she cheated on him with "20 dudes." He later defended his accusations during a Feb. 17 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami.

"I posted what I posted to keep myself from taking her back," he explained to his sisters on the show. "Every time she messed up, I took her back for over a year now. I just had to do that to make her hate me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rita Ora Shares Old Photo of Herself as a Brunette Teen: Picture