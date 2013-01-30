Rob Kardashian shares the 25 things you don't know about him with Us Weekly. The reality star, 25, is also a sock designer for the line, Arthur George.1. My favorite ice cream is Häagen-Dazs coffee.2. I sleep with my baby blanket, Kiki, that my nana made for me.3. I won state cross-country competitions several times during high school.4. I get a shave every week.5. I also get regular manicures and pedicures at my house.6. I literally change my phone number 10 times a year and I don't ever save my contacts.PHOTOS: The Kardashians' Best White-Hot Fashions7. I called my sock line Arthur George after my middle name, followed by my dad's middle name.8. I've been on day one of my workout routine for two years.9. In college, I drank so much lemonade I had to get my tonsils out.10. My lucky number is 34. 11. I reorganize my closet nearly every week.12. My favorite band to see live is Arcade Fire.13. I say "Bible" instead of saying "I swear."14. I have 16 tattoos ... and counting.PHOTOS: Meet the Cast of DWTS: Season 13!15. I only work out to R&B music.16. I'm obsessed with neon sneakers.17. I love gold jewelry!18. I watch the BBC channel daily but only Top Gear and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.19. I sanitize all the phones in my house weekly.20. My favorite outdoor activity is what runner Steve Prefontaine called an "easy 10": a basic 10-mile run.21. I feel that Sour Patch Watermelons are the best candy.PHOTOS: Kardashian Family Vacation!22. If I could be anyone, I'd choose the lead singer of Arcade Fire, Win Butler.23. My roulette numbers are 3, 4, 7, 11, 17, 26 and 32.24. I graduated from the University of Southern California in 2009.25. My favorite sister is my youngest one, Kylie.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rob Kardashian: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me