Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo actor and his TV producer wife welcomed daughter Miranda Scarlett at 8:59 p.m. Nov. 16, his manager tells Us Weekly; TooFab broke the news Nov. 19. The infant -- born following 19 hours of labor -- weighed 5 lbs., 13 oz. and measured 18 inches.

"Mom and baby [are] happy and healthy!" Schneider, 49, tweeted. "Anybody can be a father, but it takes a special person to be a dad. And it takes an even more special person to be a pimp!"

This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in April 2011. Schneider is also father to daughter Elle, 23, from his first marriage to model London King.

Schneider, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, most recently appeared in the movies Jack & Jill, You May Not Kiss the Bride, The Chosen One and Grown Ups.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rob Schneider Welcomes Daughter Miranda Scarlett!