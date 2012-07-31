It seems Robert Pattinson isn't quite ready to face the media in the wake of girlfriend Kristen Stewart's cheating scandal.

The reclusive star, who was recently spotted in his native U.K. following the events of last Wednesday, just canceled an upcoming U.S. press appearance in to promote his film "Cosmopolis."

No word yet on whether or not Pattinson will appear at the premiere scheduled for Aug. 13 in New York.

News broke of Stewart's fling with her married "Snow White and The Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders on July 25, as incriminating photos hit the web. The "Twilight" saga star later issued a public apology to fans, family and Robert for her highly publicized "momentary indiscretion."

In the week since, the couple has reportedly vacated the Los Angeles home they once shared, with sources saying Robert and Kristen are no longer on speaking terms.

