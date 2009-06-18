Robert Pattinson Hit by a Taxi
Robert Pattinson was clipped by a cab Thursday in Manhattan, but he was unharmed.
The 23-year-old actor, who is currently shooting the drama "Remember Me," was leaving a bookstore when a crowd of teenage girls began gathering around him.
As rain poured down, a team of five security guards tried to rush the star back to his trailer, but the girls "were hysterical," forcing Rob to dash across the busy street, RadarOnline reports.
A cab then slightly grazed Pattinson as the driver slammed on the brakes.
According to Radar, Pattinson, who walked away from the accident uninjured, looked stunned and a bodyguard yelled: "You see what you did; you almost killed him!"
But a spokeswoman for the Summit film production company tells Usmagazine.com: "Rob Pattinson is fine. The reports are exaggerated, and it was not caused by fans."
