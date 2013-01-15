What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Tuesday? The hot deleted scene from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1! Watch the video, and read more stories, in the roundup below!

Why did this have to be cut? Watch a never-before-seen deleted scene of Robert Pattinson (Edward) and Kristen Stewart (Bella) talking about their sex life in the The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1. (ET Online)

Fascinators, Coachella headbands and more! Take a look back at the top fashions from the Season 2 premiere of Girls. (Fashionista)

Usher exclusive! Get a behind-the-scenes look at the singer's upcoming 2013 Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl commercial. (Just Jared)

Bradley Cooper already has a new project lined up. The Silver Linings Playbook actor is set to produce and star in a movie adaptation of the nonfiction book, Dark Invasion. (Zap2It)

Kellie Pickler is an aunt! The country singer shared a new photo of herself holding an adorable baby, and showing off her blonde hair four months after shaving it all off. (toofab)

Paul Rudd is owning up to his telepromter fail at Golden Globes. "I honestly thought they went to commercial!" he says. (Vulture)

Saturday Night Live, here she comes! Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC and signs autographs for fans ahead of her appearance on the show this weekend. (PopSugar)

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has fired a cast member. Mama June has banned Crazy Tony from appearing in future episode. (The Stir)

Just like real life! Check out a FILMography Tumblr that matches famous NYC movies scenes with their actual location. (The Daily Beast)

