NEW YORK (AP) -- Robin Roberts says her road to recovery will bring her back to the "Good Morning America" anchor desk soon.

Appearing from her home on "Good Morning America" on Monday, Roberts wore a broad smile as she announced that her most recent bone marrow test showed no sign of the life-threatening ailment that has kept her off the air for months.

This means she can begin the process of returning to the anchor chair.

She calls it "coming home" and says she hopes to be back on the air "in weeks, not months."

Roberts got a bone marrow transplant in September.

In June, she disclosed to viewers that she had MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease.