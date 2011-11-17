Music's Oddest Couples

By Jon Warech

Music stars have pretty eclectic taste when it comes to relationships. Need proof? Click through to see more of the oddest couples and rumored hook-ups in music history.

Cameron Diaz and Diddy

Are they dating or are they just really, really good friends? Either way, we thought Puffy was with Cassie. Guess not. Diaz may play the girl next door, but with her dating resume of Justin Timberlake, Alex Rodriguez and now Diddy, we're not exactly sure what neighborhood she's living in. Diddy is kind of dope, though, so we hope this odd couple sticks it out.