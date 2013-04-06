The Hollywood Reporter -- Funeral services for Roger Ebert will be held Monday in Chicago.

Holy Name Cathedral will host the services, beginning at 10 a.m., the Chicago-Sun Times reports. Friends and fans are invited to attend, but seating will be limited at the church, which is located at 730 N. State Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The Ebert Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting arts and education programs. Donations can be be mailed to Northern Trust, 50 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, 60603.

In addition to the funeral, a memorial service is to take place April 11, but details have not been finalized. The Ebertfest film festival will go on as planned April 17-21 in Champaign, Ill.

Ebert died at the age of 70 Thursday after battling cancer. In early December, the Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic described his latest health struggle as "a slight and nearly invisible hairline fracture involving my left femur." He added: "I didn't fall. I didn't break it. It just sort of &hellip happened to itself." On April 3, he took a "leave of presence" from the Sun-Times after revealing what he thought was a fracture was cancer and that he was undergoing radiation treatments.

In 2006, Ebert gave up co-hosting duties on his movie-review series after thyroid cancer took part of his jaw, rendering him unable to speak.

