Will Mel Gibson's eighth spawn be a boy or a girl? The London Daily Mail has flipped a coin and decided on a daughter, claiming Oksana Grigorieva has let slip that the stork is bringing them a pink bundle of joy. "Oksana and Mel are over the moon ," says a pal. "Oksana is very happy and in love with Mel. She's a very calming girl and will be a stabilizing influence on him." The Oscar winner, 53, who has jokingly -- and unfunnily -- dubbed himself Octo-Mel, has seven kids -- six sons and one daughter -- with estranged wife Robyn: Hannah, 28, twins Edward and Christian, 27, William, 24, Louis, 21, Milo, 19, and Thomas, 10. Piano-playing warbler Grigorieva, 39, has an 11-year-old son, Alexander, with former flame Timothy Dalton.

In other couples news, were you not quite convinced by Bradley Cooper's assertion that he and Jennifer Aniston are just friends ? How about if he repeats it in French? When the actor was quizzed about his June 18 dinner date with the unlucky-in-love A-lister during a Louis Vuitton event in Paris on Friday, he downplayed the romance chatter in the language of amour (he's fluent -- and yeah, he's suddenly more attractive to us, too). "She's a friend of mine. Simply, simply, just a friend," the ubiquitous "Hangover" star insisted en Francais (via People magazine ). "In America, it's not like it is here. She's someone who is super, super known. Famous. If someone says 'hello' to her, it's a given that he's fallen in love with her. So, no. No. She's a very, very interesting woman, but she's simply a friend." Meanwhile, is Aniston also a very, very cranky woman? So says the New York Post , which claims she's been uncharacteristically "cheerful" while filming "Bounty Hunter" with Gerard Butler in Atlantic City. "Jennifer seems very relaxed and friendly. She has a great laugh and is very chatty on set," says a mole. "Jen and Gerard seem to have a great relationship and chemistry between them." Cue tabloid talk of a budding love connection in 3...2...1...

Vanessa Minnillo is doing her darndest not to look like someone who reportedly just got dumped by an apparently "bored" Nick Lachey. A RadarOnline.com operative spotted the leggy C-lister getting lippy with Topher Grace at a bash Saturday night at the home of "Family Guy" big cheese Seth MacFarlane. Their tête-à-tête apparently began with the actor gently rubbing her arm before progressing to ear whispering and digit-trading. Then they hit the dance floor, where Minnillo began nibbling on Grace's neck before pulling that always-classy maneuver of bumping and grinding backwards at him, which must have done the trick, because faster than you can say "Take that, Lachey," they supposedly started making out. In the middle of the dance floor. With plenty of witnesses. Subtle. Radar says they left the shindig together around 1:30 a.m.

That lap dance Kate Hudson supposedly gave to a "fatigue"-suffering Alex Rodriguez must have contained magical healing properties, because he was back on his game Friday night when the New York Yankees faced off against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens. In the eighth inning, Rodriguez hit his 564th home run, a feat that earned an enthusiastic reaction from the actress, who was front and center in the stands. "Kate was standing and clapping and cheering during the game, especially when A-Rod hit a home run," a spywitness tells People magazine. "She looked adorable and was so happy." The dinger moved him into 11th place on the all-time home run list and helped cement the Yankees' 9-1 victory. "She's happy," echoes an insider of Hudson, who in recent weeks has been spied snuggling up to A-Rod in Dallas and Miami. "She's having a great time with him."

