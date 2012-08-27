Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Married Partner Michelle Rounds in Private Ceremony
By Antoinette Bueno, Entertainment Tonight
Rosie O'Donnell moved up her plans to marry her fiancée Michelle Rounds this month, instead getting married on June 9 in a private ceremony in New York, People reports.
The two decided to exchange their vows early due to Rounds' first surgery on June 14 for a cancer-like disease that causes painful tumors.
"We married in private before [Michelle's] surgery, just the [two] of us," O'Donnell shared on her blog. "When we r both well enough will have the wedding of r dreams surrounded by those we cherish."
"Thankful for the love and support so many have given us during these trying times," she added. "Including all of u stranger-friends connected thru invisible strands of wi fi."
O'Donnell and Rounds, a New York City headhunter, have been engaged since December of last year. This is the second marriage for O'Donnell, who has four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.
