Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Married Partner Michelle Rounds in Private Ceremony

Rosie O'Donnell moved up her plans to marry her fiancée Michelle Rounds this month, instead getting married on June 9 in a private ceremony in New York, People reports.

The two decided to exchange their vows early due to Rounds' first surgery on June 14 for a cancer-like disease that causes painful tumors.

"We married in private before [Michelle's] surgery, just the [two] of us," O'Donnell shared on her blog. "When we r both well enough will have the wedding of r dreams surrounded by those we cherish."

"Thankful for the love and support so many have given us during these trying times," she added. "Including all of u stranger-friends connected thru invisible strands of wi fi."

O'Donnell and Rounds, a New York City headhunter, have been engaged since December of last year. This is the second marriage for O'Donnell, who has four children with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.

