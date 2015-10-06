Rosie O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea, is speaking out about her mother's "phony" public persona.

"I find her not genuine a lot of the time. When we'd go out, she was a completely different person in public than at home and I had a hard time with that. It's like two different people," the 18-year-old exclusively told Daily Mail Online.

"I feel she should be her real self, who she really is. She has this public persona; she will put this big smile on her face and try to be funny," she continued. "Whereas when we were home, even if it was on the same day, she would either just be in her room, not engaging with us, or watching documentaries."

Chelsea also told Daily Mail her mother's claims that she ran away from home were untrue, and in fact, Rosie had kicked her out two weeks before her 18th birthday.

"She told me to leave and take my dog," Chelsea said.

At that time, Rosie also said her daughter suffered from a mental illness.

"Putting out there that I am mentally ill was really hurtful. People think I'm this crazy person and as I've said, I have depression and bad anxiety -- but it's been something that's gotten a lot better... I wouldn't say I'm mentally ill - I would say lots of people struggle with what I have," Chelsea explained. "I think she did that because people started asking questions and she didn't want to seem like this bad parent that had kicked her daughter out."

The teen opened up about her childhood, and the fact that she was "pretty much raised by nannies."

She also said prior to Rosie's heart attack in 2012, her adopted mother would eat takeout, drink beer and smoke weed.

"Since I was 12, I've struggled with depression and anxiety. It started when Rosie and Kelli got divorced. It was very upsetting to me, and I think I took it harder than the rest of my siblings."

Rosie married Kelli Carpenter in 2004, and the pair divorced in 2007.

"That's when everything started to go downhill and I got sent away."

Shortly after turning 13, Chelsea was sent to a therapeutic boarding school in Utah, where she spent three years, Daily Mail reports.

"I think being sent away has played a huge part in why our relationship is so hard," she recalled.

After graduating from the program at age 15, the teen then moved to Massachusetts where she attended a similar program before moving back into Rosie's house in 2014.

It wasn't long before they started having issues again as Rosie was under a lot of stress after leaving "The View" and her three-year marriage to Michelle Rounds deteriorated.

"Michelle was on a lot of medication. Rosie thought she was misusing her medication, she was sleeping all day, every day," Chelsea said.

Rosie cited personal health reasons as why she was leaving "The View" in February 2015.

"She and Whoopi really didn't get along and she'd come home every day and talk about how she was stoned on set and she was being really mean to her," Chelsea recalled.

"Rosie said 'I've already had a heart attack, I don't need this much stress.'"

Chelsea told Daily Mail she currently lives with her boyfriend and plans to finish her last year of high school online before enrolling in community college.

"I'm pretty normal. I guess now I can just prove to Rosie that I am."