LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling says her crime-writing alter ego Robert Galbraith had respectable sales and two TV adaptation offers before he was exposed as a pseudonym for the "Harry Potter" novelist.

Rowling said "Robert was doing rather better than we had expected him to," selling 8,500 copies in print, audiobook and e-book formats of thriller "The Cuckoo's Calling," which was published in April.

The author was allegedly a former military man, but a newspaper revealed earlier this month that Rowling had written the book under a pseudonym.

There was speculation that Rowling or her publisher had leaked the news, but last week a law firm admitted that one if its partners was responsible.

Rowling said on Galbraith's website Wednesday that she had "hoped to keep the secret as long as possible."