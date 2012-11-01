Looks like it was a very happy Halloween for Rupert Sanders and wife Liberty Ross.

The estranged couple put up a united front Oct. 31 to take their two children -- Skyla, 7, and Tennyson, 5 -- trick-or-treating in Los Angeles.

British model Ross, 34, poured herself into a skintight leather catsuit for the occasion, flaunting her flawless figure for her director husband, who wore an oversized coat and had a fake bullet hole painted on his forehead. Both smiled as they walked their kids around the neighborhood to collect candy.

The joint outing is a big step for the pair, who've been together for 15 years. It appears they're trying to work things out in the wake of Sanders' mid-July fling with Kristen Stewart, whom he directed in Snow White and the Huntsman.

Stewart, 22, reconciled with her Twilight love of three years, Robert Pattinson, in September, but the road to recovery has proved somewhat longer and rockier for Sanders and Ross.

"It's still too early to tell what will happen," a source told Us Weekly shortly after photos of the affair were made public. "[Liberty] is talking to and seeing Rupert now for the kids, but as far as the marriage, she's still processing everything that happened."

In any case, it seems Ross is eager to move on from the scandal.

"I'm very happy with my life," she said in a recently released video interview for designer Alexander Wang's Confessional series. "I'm lucky. I have good people. I have two amazing children."

"I believe we're all on journeys and we're all given lessons at certain times in our life...sometimes when things seem really bad you have to be able to see the good and learn from it," she explained. "And move forward as graciously as possible."

"[This year was] the end of some things and the beginning of something else," she continued. "Beginnings and endings are always really exciting."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rupert Sanders, Liberty Ross Go Trick-or-Treating With Kids