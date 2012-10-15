Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer hardly look heartbroken.

The gray-bearded Gladiator actor, 48, was all smiles in New York City October 13, just one day before Australia's Sydney Morning Herald reported Crowe had separated from Spencer, his wife of nine years. (Crowe is currently shooting biblical epic Noah in Long Island, New York.)

Across the globe on October 15, the actor's wife was spotted outside a recording studio in Redfern, an inner-city suburb of Sydney, Australia. Wearing a low-cut pink tee and tight jeans, the slim "On Your Side" singer smiled at photographers as she exited the building. She later hit up the MYER spring/summer 2013 collection fashion launch in Sydney, Australia.

Crowe's rep has yet to comment on the state of his marriage. He and Spencer, 43, met 22 years ago on the set of the film The Crossing. They tied the knot in April 2003 and are parents to sons Charles, 8, and Tennyson, 6. According to Australia's Sydney Morning Herald, the couple's split is amicable.

This December, Crowe will star in the film adaptation of the British musical Les Miserables. The movie also stars Amanda Seyfried, 26, Hugh Jackman, 44, Anne Hathaway, 29, Eddie Redmayne, 30, Samantha Barks, 22, Aaron Tveit, 28, Helena Bonham Carter, 46, and Sacha Baron Cohen, 41.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Russell Crowe, Wife Danielle Spencer Resurface Amid Split Report