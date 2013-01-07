Eva Mendes wasn't able to attend her boyfriend Ryan Gosling's "Gangster Squad" premiere in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 7, but the 38-year-old actress was certainly there in spirit.

In Mendes' absence, Ryan, 32, decided to bring his mother, Donna Gosling, as his date. "My mother's wearing all my girlfriend's clothes," the actor told E! News.

"I'm wearing Eva Mendes," Donna echoed. "She let me raid her closet."

When Us Weekly asked Ryan what made his mother the perfect date, he struggled to find the right words. "I mean, where do I start?" he replied. "That's an impossible question to answer. She's amazing!"

Part of what makes Ryan's mother so amazing, a source once said, is how much she adores her son's girlfriend. "Donna and Eva get along really, really well," a source told Us in 2012. "Donna wants Ryan to settle down, and Eva is all about getting him on that train too, so they're both on the same page."

Ryan and Mendes were "friends for years," according to an insider, before they decided to take their relationship to the next level while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011.

