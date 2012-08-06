Team USA's unofficial motto? Work hard, play hard!

That's why late Sunday, America's superstar swimmers -- including Ryan Lochte and Tyler Cleary -- headed over to London hotspot China White to celebrate their Olympic successes together.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly the athletes danced and drank the night away as a group; Lochte had invited family and friends, while Cleary took over DJ duties.

Not surprisingly, a line of female admirers waited to see if they could party alongside hunky gold medal winner Lochte, though he was kept away from the crowd in a special VIP area, the witness shares.

Their teammate Michael Phelps was noticeably absent from the festivities; Phelps, who recently began dating model Megan Rossee, nabbed his 22nd Olympic medal following his first place finish as part of the U.S.' 4 x 100m medley relay team Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Lochte, Tyler Cleary Party With Teammates in London