With his eye on the prize, six-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte doesn't have much time to play the field.

At Procter and Gamble's Family House in London July 26, the swimmer's mother, Ileana Lochte, chatted with Us Weekly about why her sought-after son is still single. "He's too busy! He's so warmhearted that I don't think he'd want to have a relationship with somebody," she explained. "I don't think he wants to get into a relationship."

"It just wouldn't be fair to the girl," Ileana added. "He doesn't have the time."

For now, Ryan is focused on cementing his status as one of the United States' greatest swimmers of all time -- all while making his mother proud, of course.

"As a mom, I'm trying not to cry! I get to see my child's face all over the place," an excited Ileana told Us. "I want to kiss the billboards when I see them and say, 'Oh, I love you!'"

Like always, Ryan -- who's known for wearing diamond-encrusted grills on the winner's podium -- is taking it all in stride. "Sometimes you want to kill him! He's a little too laid-back sometimes," Ileana laughed. "Sometimes I just want to shake him and say, 'Do you get it?'"

The men's Olympic swimming finals air July 28 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Lochte's Mom: He's "Too Busy" to Be a Ladies' Man