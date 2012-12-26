"Glee" creator Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller celebrated this holiday season with the perfect present: a bouncing baby boy.

"Logan Phineas Miller Murphy, Born December 24, 9:47 a.m.," the couple proudly shared in an email announcement sent out Christmas Eve.

Murphy, 47, and Miller, a photographer, also attached a photo of their newborn babe lying inside a Christmas stocking, E! News reports.

The little bundle of joy weighed in at 6.6 pounds and measured up at 21 inches. Additional details about the birth were not available.

Murphy and Miller married in July in a ceremony in Provincetown, Mass., and Murphy wasted no time afterward insisting that the couple were ready to expand their family.

"I thought if I don’t do this … I’m 46 … I will really, really regret it," he said in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. "I want the kid to be bold. And I have a lot of preparation, dealing with these actors. [They're like,] 'Really? F--- you. I'm going to do the opposite of what you want.' But I realize, you just have to let go or you're screwed."

