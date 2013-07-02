Mystery solved! Ryan Seacrest had tongues wagging after he was photographed enjoying a sunny weekend in St. Tropez, France, aboard a boat on Sunday, June 30, with a sexy mystery woman in a skintight leopard-print maxi dress next to him. But, according to TMZ, the previously unidentified, sunglasses-wearing beauty is neither Seacrest's rumored girlfriend Dominique Piek nor a new love interest.

In fact, the site reports, the brunette in the photograph is none other than a woman by the name of Janelle Hallier, wife of one of Seacrest's best friends, mega-millionaire businessman Laurence Hallier. The married couple (Laurence was elsewhere on the boat) also have two children together.

Seacrest, 38, has most recently been linked to Piek, 17, but the Sports Illustrated model was not on hand for the French Rivera boat ride fun.

The model was instead jet-setting from Cape Town, South Africa, to Europe over the weekend, tweeting to her followers: "First vacation I'm taken in a long time. Off to another paradise … Goodbye cape town! Had the most love filled week ever."

Piek previously dated Star Trek actor Chris Pine for a year and a half before they split.

Her rumored talk show host beau is also going through a relatively recent breakup, having parted ways with girlfriend of two years Julianne Hough back in March.

Work was one of the primary reasons for the split, sources told Us Weekly at the time.

"Dude works all the time," a friend told Us of Seacrest's work ethic. "He never sleeps. It's a lifestyle she couldn't handle anymore. Work always, always, came first [for Ryan]. She wants a more low-key life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ryan Seacrest Mystery Woman Identified: Sexy Yacht Brunette is Married Pal