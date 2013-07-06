LONDON (AP) — Prominent art collector Charles Saatchi says he is divorcing his celebrity chef wife Nigella Lawson because she did not publicly defend his reputation after images emerged of him grasping the throat of his wife in a posh London restaurant.

Tabloid newspapers last month published photos of the incident, which Saatchi described as a "playful tiff."

The 70-year-old Saatchi was given a police "caution" after admitting assault.

He told Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper that he is divorcing Lawson because he has "clearly been a disappointment" to her and because he is disappointed she did not defend him after the incident.

Lawson's spokesman declined to comment.