What's the hot part Hollywood starlets are dying to nab? The deep, side part! The single biggest beauty trend on the red carpet at the SAG Awards show in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 was hair that had been parted way to the side.

Whether the locks were long (Jessica Chastain) or short (Michelle Dockery's bob), straight (Marion Cotillard) or wavy (Amanda Seyfried), up (Kerry Washington) or down (Naomi Watts), the trend was to wear hair parted to one side.

Here are a few tips on how to do the deep, side part yourself:

1. Prep wet hair with mousse (Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Boost & Life Foaming Air Mousse), says Renato Campora, who created Chastain's flirtatious SAGs hairstyle, and spritz with Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Heat Protect & Shine Spray before blow drying with a round brush. Then, part the hair on the side to give hair extra volume.

2. For even more volume, after blow drying and parting hair, divide hair into four or five big sections and curl the lower half of each section, recommends Jenny Cho, who styled Seyfried's sexy ’do. Mist a paddle brush with Suave Professionals Touchable Finish Lightweight Hold Hairpsray and brush over the waves for a softer look.

3. To get Dockery's side waves, her hairstylist Mara Roszak says to use a marcel curling iron, then mist with Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray for extra shine.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: SAG Awards 2013's Biggest Hair Trend: The Deep Side Part