Debuting alongside The Amazing Spider-Man and Katy Perry: Part of Me, Savages landed at number four at the weekend box office and grossed an only-okay $16.2 million. One of the millions who did not -- and will not! -- see the Oliver Stone's gritty drug cartel drama?

Valentina, the 4-year-old daughter of Savages star Salma Hayek, who plays a terrifying Mexican cartel "queen" who kidnaps Blake Lively's character in the film.

"She's not going to watch this movie," Hayek, 45, recently said on the Tonight Show of her only child, whose father is mogul Francois-Henri Pinault, whom Hayek wed in 2009. "Actually, this was the only movie that she was not on the set. I usually bring her on the set and she always likes to sit right next to the monitor and she bosses everyone around."

And, indeed, that probably wouldn't have flied with notoriously intense director Stone. "I know Oliver Stone would have not let [Valentina] come in and say, 'Excuse me, Oliver, let me just take over the set.' No,'" Hayek joked.

"I mean, it's very sexy, this movie," Hayek explained on LIVE! With Kelly last Wednesday, "It's very, very violent so if you're the kind of people who like sexy and violence, if you like it hot, this movie is for you. But done beautifully. It's very elegant."

