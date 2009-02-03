LOS ANGELES (AP)

Britney Spears' former manager and friend Osama "Sam" Lutfi has filed a lawsuit against the singer and her parents for libel and defamation.

Lutfi filed his claim Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior, just three days after a judge granted Spears' father a restraining order against Lutfi and paparazzo Adnan Ghalib. The lawsuit provides pages of Lutfi's version of events, including his claim that he urged the singer to reconcile with her parents.

Spears' father, Jamie, now serves as her conservator after taking control of her life a year ago with a court's permission. Lutfi's libel claim cites Lynne Spears' recent book, "Through the Storm," and says it is filled with "false statements."

