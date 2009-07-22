LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The director of the "Spider-Man" film franchise is set to transform "World of Warcraft" into a movie.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc. and Legendary Pictures says Sam Raimi (RAY'-mee) has signed on to direct "Warcraft," a live-action film based on the popular online role-playing game which allows players to become such characters as orcs, trolls, humans and dwarves. Raimi is best known for directing "The Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" trilogy.

He most recently wrote and directed "Drag Me To Hell."