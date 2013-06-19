LONDON (AP) — Producers say British visual artist and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson has been signed to direct the movie version of erotic best-seller "50 Shades of Grey."

Taylor-Johnson, whose only previous feature was the John Lennon biopic "Nowhere Boy," promised she would "honor the power" of the book, which has sold millions of copies and spawned countless imitators.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Universal Pictures and Focus Features, and "50 Shades" author E.L. James tweeted that she was "delighted and thrilled" by the choice.

The 46-year-old director, previously known as Sam Taylor-Wood, is one of Britain's best-known visual artists. Her works include a video portrait of David Beckham sleeping that hangs in London's National Portrait Gallery.

In 2012 she married "Kick-Ass" star Aaron Johnson, and both adopted the surname Taylor-Johnson.