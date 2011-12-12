Sandra Bullock: Son Louis Has Made Life "Richer," "More Frightening"
Sandra Bullock had no idea what to expect when she adopted son Louis Bardo in early 2010.
One thing she did know? She was always meant to be a mother. "I've always been very maternal," she tells E! News. "I've always loved being around kids."
Raising a nearly 2-year-old baby boy has been a whirlwind, Bullock says. "I'm sure Louis has influenced me in ways I don't even know how," the 47-year-old Oscar winner explains. "Everything becomes richer or more important or more frightening or more challenging."
Being a parent in real life helped Bullock prepare for her role as a widowed mother in her new movie, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (costarring Tom Hanks).
"Thomas Horne played my son. I love him so much," Bullock raved. "When you have maternal instincts towards a child the first thing you want to do is go to that child and just protect, and that was exactly what I was not gonna do. It was hard."
