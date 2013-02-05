Post-game play date! One day after watching the Baltimore Ravens triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at the Feb. 3 Super Bowl in New Orleans, Sandra Bullock treated her 2-year-old son, Louis, to another big outing IN NOLA: a day at the city's Audubon Zoo with Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, and their kids Levi, 4, and Vida, 2.

Casually clad in jeans, a black cardigan, a Super Bowl XLVII cap, and aviator sunglasses, the Oscar winner, 48, carried her adorable tot (in an orange shirt and grey jeans), as Alves, 31, trailed behind with her own little ones. Despite having given birth just over a month ago -- to son Livingston, who was not present for the zoo outing -- the Brazilian-born model looked slim and gorgeous in black leggings and a printed sweater, with no makeup and her hair in loose waves.

This was not the group's first play date in the Big Easy together. In November, Bullock and a then-very-pregnant Alves took their kids to see a parade and performance by the Warren Easton Charter High School band. (Alves was in town while McConaughey -- Bullock's ex -- filmed The Dallas Buyer's Club.)

One day before the zoo outing, Bullock and her little boy showed their support for Baltimore Ravens player Michael Oher, whose real-life story inspired The Blind Side, a book-turned-movie that earned the actress an Oscar in 2010. Sitting in the stands with Oher's adoptive family, the Tuohys -- including mom Leigh Anne, whom Bullock portrayed in the 2009 film -- the pair cheered Oher and his team to victory.

Bullock bought a home in New Orleans in 2009, while she was still married to ex-husband Jesse James. The couple divorced the next year, after James cheated on her with multiple women.

