Bravo, Sandra Bullock!

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, The Heat actress was presented with the first-ever People's Choice Award for Favorite Humanitarian at the Nokia Theatre in L.A. In 2005, Bullock adopted New Orleans' Warren Easton Charter High School, which sustained $4 million worth of damage after Hurricane Katrina hit. The single mom's good pal, Regina King, introduced a highlight reel featuring Bullock's continued relief efforts.

When a Vera Wang-clad Bullock took the stage, she was typically humble -- and hilarious. "Two things: Regina, could you be in better shape? It's just all kinds of wrong," the 48-year-old honoree asked. "And she just dropped the F-bomb, by the way. I don't know if you heard it, but I did."

Bullock -- who adopted her son Louis from New Orleans in 2010 and has a home in the Garden District -- credited the volunteers for rebuilding the charter school.

"That little clip that you saw does not even begin to scrape the surface of the amazing volunteers and humanitarians that I've come to love in New Orleans," the Blind Side star said. "And I'm not at all being modest when I say I don't do anything compared to what they do on a daily basis. I am simply blessed to be able to do what I do because of what you allow me to do, and that is write a check and be a really good cheerleader and that's it."

Bullock added, "You will not find a student there that doesn't know that they are loved and cared for under that roof. Half the senior class is attending college classes in their free-time. We have 100 perfect graduation rate. The students and faculty go to school on Saturdays to either study or to help others. I would so never make it in that school!" she laughed. "They compete, but they never cut each other down. And all that happens not because it's easy, but because they do not allow themselves any other option than to succeed, even when life outside of those walls gives them no indication of support and hope."

The star also thanked Walgreens for "not only having the greatest selection of lip gloss," but for donating $100,000 to the charter school. "The amazing men and women of Warren Easton will leave the halls and make this world a better place for all of us."

Bullock then received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd that included Emma Watson, Katy Perry and Jennifer Aniston. "We made a much longer version of this movie," Bullock said of the clip, which will air in full on the People's Choice Awards website. "You'll get to know the amazing women and men that I've grown to love."

Walgreens will also donate $1 for each person who likes the company's Facebook page this month.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sandra Bullock Wins Favorite Humanitarian at 2013 People's Choice Awards