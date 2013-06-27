Sarah Hyland, Anna Kendrick's Favorite Long-Lasting Summer Perfumes
Want to spice up your summer with a brand-new scent that's not too overpowering or fades too quickly? Us Weekly rounded up eight ways to get a seasonal fragrance fix with products you may not typically think to put on your vanity.
While Carrie actress Chloe Grace Moretz tends to stick to Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb and Anna Kendrick spritzes Dior's Miss Cherie, other stars, like Sarah Hyland, are more free with their fragrance choices. "Heart Calgon has a fragrance for every state of mind -- from girlie to hippie to chic," Modern Family's Hyland says of the line, which includes a Granny Smith-tinged shimmery Fresh Start mist.
Try these eight new fragrance products and think outside the perfume bottle this summer:
Floral Bronzer: The hint of violet in Physician's Formula Baked Bronzer lingers all day. ($14, drugstores)
Sweet Jewelry: Vanilla wafts from pearls inside the rose gold-plated pendant by Tom Binns for Lisa Hoffman. ($250, lisahoffmanbeauty.com)
Perfumed Polishes: Paint and sniff! Tuff Scent's Beautiful, Wish and Fearless varnishes (that last 72 hours!) emit whiffs of peony, pear and peach. ($10 each, tuffscent.com)
Fruity Lip Gloss: Tata Harper's rose-tinted Be Adored smacks of raspberries. ($28, tataharperskincare.com)
Citrus Hair Mist: No time to wash? Revive with Marchesa's orange blossom-infused spritz. It lasts six hours! ($38, sephora.com)
Musky Body Wash: Nest Fragrances' White Narcisse blends notes of mimosa and sandalwood. ($34, nestfragrances.com)
Exotic Oil: One drop of Lurk's PRJ V1 jasmine-laced oil transforms fragrance-free body lotion -- and lasts eight hours! ($52, anthropologie.com)
