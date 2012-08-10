Sofia Vergara is as sexy as females come, and Sarah Hyland wants to ensure that none of that gets lost when her Modern Family costar ties the knot!

So for her wedding gift, Hyland, 21, who plays Vergara's character Gloria's niece on the hit ABC comedy, is thinking something X-rated.

"I'm probably [getting her] something kinky!" the starlet told Us Weekly at the ELLE Songbirds' Miss Me album release party in West Hollywood on Thursday.

"What do you give the woman who has everything? You give her a gag gift. Something funny," she insisted.

Even off-set, Hyland and her Modern Family costars are especially close. In fact, she and Julie Bowen, 42, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 36, were feting Vergara during her 40th birthday celebration in Mexico last month when her fiance, Nick Loeb, popped the question while touring the city's ports.

"It was crazy because there were actually two tours of the ruins and I was on the English tour and Sofia was on the Spanish tour, so I didn't really know until we all met back up together," Hyland recounted. "It was a very exciting time, her whole family was there so it was fun."

This will be the second marriage for Vergara, who was married to Joe Gonzalez as a teen; they divorced in 1993 and share a son, Manolo, 20.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sarah Hyland: I'm Getting Sofia Vergara a "Kinky" Wedding Gift