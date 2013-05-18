When it comes to her parenting style, Sarah Michelle Gellar likes to keep it simple. Us Weekly caught up with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress at the CBS Upfront event for her new comedy series, The Crazy Ones, in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, where she shared her best parenting advice.

Gellar, 36, is mom to daughter Charlotte, 3, and son Rocky, 8 months, with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr. Managing to juggle young children and her career, the actress told Us her parenting tip isn't "too original," but it works.

"Just trust your instincts," she said. "There's a reason why we have them."

In her big return to TV, the Ringer actress will be teaming up with Robin Williams for The Crazy Ones. The two stars will be playing father and daughter who work together at an ad agency.

Williams, 61, who is a father of three from two previous marriages, joked with Us that his best parenting is to "just say no!"

"What? To more children?" Gellar asked.

"Yes!" Williams, who tied the knot for the third time in October 2011, joked. "To more children. We have enough!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Her Best Parenting Advice Ever