NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Palin is rejoining Fox News Channel.

The network said Thursday that the former Republican vice presidential candidate has signed on as a contributor to Fox and the Fox Business Network. Her first appearance is scheduled for Monday on the "Fox & Friends" morning show — on the same day CNN is premiering a morning show to great fanfare.

Fox and Palin parted ways in January after she had worked there for three years as a contributor. They had talked about renewing their contract, but it didn't happen. Money may have been a factor: Palin was signed for a reported $1 million a year when she originally joined Fox less than two years after being John McCain's running mate.