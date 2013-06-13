Sarah Palin back at Fox News
NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Palin is rejoining Fox News Channel.
The network said Thursday that the former Republican vice presidential candidate has signed on as a contributor to Fox and the Fox Business Network. Her first appearance is scheduled for Monday on the "Fox & Friends" morning show — on the same day CNN is premiering a morning show to great fanfare.
Fox and Palin parted ways in January after she had worked there for three years as a contributor. They had talked about renewing their contract, but it didn't happen. Money may have been a factor: Palin was signed for a reported $1 million a year when she originally joined Fox less than two years after being John McCain's running mate.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 08, 2018 These Hollywood stars have played real-life astronauts
- 23 hours ago See all the duos at the 2018 AMAs!