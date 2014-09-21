Don't mess with Mama Grizzly! Sarah Palin spoke out on Friday, Sept. 19, in defense of her famous family and, in particular, daughter Bristol Palin, after reports surfaced a week earlier that her kids had been involved in a brawl at a party in Anchorage, Alaska.

PHOTOS: Celebs' political affiliations

"I love my Bristol!" the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate wrote in a message on Facebook. "My straight-shooter is one of the strongest young women you'll ever meet. I have to say this as a proud mama: right up there with their work ethic and heart for those less fortunate, my kids' defense of family makes my heart soar!"

PHOTOS: Famous family feuds

As previously reported by ABC News, 23-year-old Bristol allegedly got involved in the scuffle after her brother Track, 25, confronted one of his sister Willow's ex-boyfriends. Partygoer Eric Thompson told ABC that the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant was "punching [another man] in the face" repeatedly. "She was really hitting him," Thompson said.

PHOTOS: Bristol's DWTS days

Palin made no mention of the fight in her Facebook post, but she did refer vaguely to media coverage of her children. "As you can imagine, they and my extended family have experienced so many things (liberal media-driven) that may have crushed others without a strong foundation of faith," she wrote, "and I'm thankful for our friends' prayer shield that surrounds them, allowing faith to remain their anchor. Thank you, prayer warriors! I love you!"

PHOTOS: Celebs cast their vote

She then linked to a blog post in which Bristol slammed rumors that her parents were getting divorced. "I find something new about my family every day!" she quipped sarcastically.

MORE ON WONDERWALL,/b>:

Farrah Abraham, Kim Kardashian and more of the most controversial reality TV stars

Celebrity plastic surgery transformations

BING: Baby daddies