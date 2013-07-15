Since getting engaged to political consultant Mike Feldman in May, "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has already experienced her first pre-wedding meltdown. During a July 15 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," the TV journalist, 41, revealed how she recently lost -- and then found -- her engagement ring.

"It was too big, so I was wearing a Band-Aid around it for like six weeks," she said of the diamond sparkler. "It bothered me so I would take it off all the time."

PHOTOS: Best celebrity engagement rings

Guthrie continued, "One day I was home in the afternoon and I started looking around, 'Where is that ring?' I looked high and low, everywhere you could look. The panic was rising up. I called work, 'Can you please look in my office? Maybe I left it there.' I'd already kind of passed by the sink and the trash and glanced but I wasn't at the desperation level."

PHOTOS: Biggest and most memorable moments on 'Today'

The Australia-born, Arizona-raised star finally reached "desperation level" when she decided to stick her hand down the drain. It was at that moment that she discovered guacamole and bean dip -- but no ring. "I opened the trash and I started rifling through it ... [and the ring] fell out of a paper towel in the trash," Guthrie recalled. "Then I was like, 'Do I tell him?'"

PHOTOS: Best-dressed TV hosts

Guthrie -- who was wed to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009 -- has been dating Feldman for four years. "I'm so excited," she said on the May 13 broadcast of "Today." "Our families have been in-laws for years. ... They were just waiting for us to catch up!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Kim Kardashian's tightest looks

Best off-season bikini bods