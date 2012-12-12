NEW YORK (AP) — With a record-breaking 20 female senators elected to serve in the next Congress, ABC News' Diane Sawyer gathered 19 of them for an interview that will air early next year.

One of the senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine, says that if the women's caucus was in charge, Congress would already have a budget deal in place.

ABC News said Sawyer's interview on Wednesday took place in the Kennedy Caucus Room on Capitol Hill, and will air on ABC newscasts after the new Senate is sworn in on Jan. 3. Sixteen of the incoming senators are Democrats, four are Republicans.

The only woman missing Wednesday was Sen.-elect Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota. She was attending the funeral of a National Guardsman from her state who was killed in Afghanistan.