NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is responding to the Connecticut school shooting rampage by switching schedules, adding disclaimers, delaying a film opening and presenting a somber lineup of daytime TV specials.

Several daytime talk shows responded with shows Monday dedicated to Friday's shooting in Newtown, Conn. They include "Katie," ''Dr. Oz," ''Dr. Phil" and "The Doctors."

The shows are often taped well in advance.

Showtime gave viewers a special warning of violence before the season finales of "Dexter" and "Homeland" on Sunday. The TLC network is delaying a special called "Best Funerals Ever."

The Film Society of Lincoln Center canceled Monday's screening of Tom Cruise's violent new movie, "Jack Reacher."