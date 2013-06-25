ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening an office in Algeria of his environmental initiative R20 in a bid to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions there and throughout the Mediterranean.

Schwarzenegger, who is in Algeria for three days, signed an accord on Tuesday with Environment Minister Amara Benyounes to open an office of his non-governmental organization in the western city of Oran.

He told reporters that Algeria can help the region move toward environmental awareness.

The former California governor and film star, referring to his movie "Terminator," said that "in real life, it's equally important that I play the Terminator and end environmental problems."

R20, founded in 2010, focuses on the role of states, regions and cities in achieving U.N. environmental goals.