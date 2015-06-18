Scott Baio's wife, Renee Baio, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, the nostalgic actor disclosed on social media. He's now asking for prayers.

"Just a few days ago we learned my wife, Renee has a meningioma brain tumor," Scott wrote on Facebook. "Although 90% of these type of tumors are benign they can cause serious problems depending on the size of the tumor and the location. We are waiting to learn the exact location to see if its operable."

Scott and Renee have been married for more than seven years. They have one daughter together, Bailey DeLuca, 7. Upon being born, the couple says Bailey was falsely diagnosed at birth with a metabolic disorder called glutaric acidemia type 1. The couple later founded the Bailey Baio Angel Foundation, a non-profit for special needs children affected by metabolic disorders.

So, the Baio's know what it's like to fight through unfortunate circumstances.

"Renee has been down some rough roads in her life, yet each time with her strong faith in God, she comes through a better and stronger person," Scott continued on Facebook. "During this time we ask for your prayers and support. My wife is my rock. She refuses to even shed one tear, nor will she question God's will. Renee, Bailey and I will get through this and along the way maybe help educate others to get checked out (MRI with contrast) as 6500 people each year, mostly women get these tumors."

On June 16, Scott tweeted his thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

"Sometimes God throws you a curve ball," he wrote. "If any extra prayers, give them to @MrsScottBaio Thanks."

Renee, too, took to Twitter on June 17 to give an update. "Tks 4 well wishes," she tweeted (and was retweeted by her husband.) "A Meningioma brain tumor is a bump in the road compared 2the trials/tribulations my spec needs kids live."