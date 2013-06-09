LONDON (AP) — Iain Banks, a Scottish writer known for his general and science fiction, has died. He was 59.

Banks' publisher said Sunday the author died two months after announcing that he was diagnosed with late-stage gall bladder cancer.

Banks published his first novel "The Wasp Factory" in 1984. His first science fiction novel, "Consider Phlebas," was published in 1987.

In 2008, he was named one of the 50 greatest British writers since 1945 in a list compiled by The Times of London.

No further details on funeral arrangements, or survivors were immediately available Sunday.